WebMD User Says Keystroke-Tracking Suit Belongs In Calif.

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A woman bringing a proposed class action against WebMD has bashed the website's attempt to toss her wiretapping case from California federal court, arguing the suit belongs there because the site purposely directed its keystroke-tracking practices at consumers in the state. Mary Narvaez argued in her Friday opposition to WebMD LLC's motion to dismiss that several courts have held they had personal jurisdiction over out-of-state defendants in similar interstate wiretapping cases, and cited the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Ford Motor Co. v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court that large companies can be sued in states where they do substantial...

