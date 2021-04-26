CBD Co. Dodges Counterclaims From Ex-Consultant, For Now

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- CBD company Jupiter Wellness and a pair of financial consulting firms have escaped counterclaims filed by a former contractor over soured consulting deals, for now, after a New York federal judge found that the alleged verbal contracts between the parties were too vague to proceed. In Friday's opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman granted with prejudice most of a motion for judgment on the pleadings brought by Caro Capital LLC, Caro Partners LLC and Jupiter Wellness against Robert Koch and his affiliated independent commodities-trading company, Bedford Investment Partners LLC. But Judge Liman gave Koch and Bedford until May 10...

