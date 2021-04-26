Louis Dreyfus Wins Ban On Bank's $11M Russian Suit

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 6:29 PM BST) -- A London court has blocked a Russian bank from bringing a case in its home country against global commodities group Louis Dreyfus to invalidate an $11 million agreement, ruling that all sales deals between them should be decided under English arbitration. High Court Judge Neil Calver approved an anti-suit injunction on Friday against International Bank of St. Petersburg to stop its lawsuit against Louis Dreyfus Company Suisse SA, or LDCS, in a Russian court. The judge also ordered the bank to pay £20,000 ($27,700) to Louis Dreyfus for costs in the Russian case and £200,000 in costs for the anti-suit injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS