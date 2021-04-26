High Court Grapples With Guam Superfund Site Liability

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday searched for answers to a murky question of exactly how to interpret a federal law that Guam says supports its push to force the U.S. Navy to chip in on a $160 million landfill cleanup effort. Guam told the justices during oral arguments that the D.C. Circuit was wrong to find that the territory's 2017 claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act are barred because of a 2004 settlement with the federal government under the Clean Water Act. While the appeals court said the CWA settlement triggered CERCLA's statute of limitations, Guam...

