Mitsubishi Loses 1st Trial Round In 4G Patent Fight

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 8:54 PM BST) -- Mitsubishi and a Sisvel subsidiary lost their first trial round in multipatent litigation brought against several Chinese telephone makers as a London judge ruled Monday that one of the patents at issue isn't essential to 4G telecom standards. As a result, High Court Judge James Mellor tossed the infringement claim brought by the two companies against subsidiaries of Xiaomi Inc. and BBK Electronics Corp. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Sisvel International SA hauled the mobile telephone makers into England's court after failing to convince them to take licenses for a pool of patents, alleged to be essential to 3G and 4G telecoms...

