Telecoms Must Face Call-Spoofing TCPA Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink and four other telecoms cannot shake a consumer's proposed class action accusing them of unlawfully transmitting unwanted calls, a West Virginia federal judge has ruled. The companies — Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications LLC, Inteliquent Inc. and All Access Telecom Inc — had sought dismissal of the amended suit brought by named plaintiff Diana Mey, arguing they simply transmitted the calls over their networks, and thus could not be held liable under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall ban. They additionally argued the court lacked personal jurisdiction. But U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey on Friday denied all of the companies' motions. In a key finding,...

