High Court Wants Feds To Weigh In On Counties' VW Fight

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the federal government Monday to weigh in on the appeal of a Ninth Circuit decision allowing Florida and Utah counties to sue Volkswagen over alleged anti-tampering law violations stemming from the 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal. The high court invited acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to file a brief in the case with the federal government's opinion on whether the Clean Air Act preempts claims made by Florida and Utah counties under state and local laws. The federal government was previously asked to brief the Ninth Circuit in the case in 2019, but the government declined, saying...

