Frontera Holdings Gets OK For $800M Debt Swap

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Monday approved power generating station owner Frontera Holdings LLC's $800 million equity-swap Chapter 11 plan after saying he had been reassured the reorganized company could stay solvent in the face of negative cash flow. During a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur questioned what Frontera's financial projections — which anticipate years of negative cash flow after it emerges from bankruptcy — would mean for the company's ability to avoid a return to Chapter 11, but said the answers he got from Frontera's witnesses reassured him the company would have sufficient liquidity and ability to borrow....

