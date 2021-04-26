High Court Takes State Secrets Case Over CIA Interrogations

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take the federal government's case over the scope of the state secrets privilege, an issue implicated in a Guantanamo Bay detainee's bid to compel CIA contractors to release information about his torture in U.S. custody. The justices granted a writ of certiorari to the government's petition asking them to review a split Ninth Circuit decision that had revived Abu Zubaydah's case seeking to subpoena former CIA contractors about what the circuit court characterized as his torture in U.S. custody. The circuit court majority found that a district court should have determined whether it could separate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS