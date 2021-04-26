Justices Won't Let Sherwin-Williams Prevent Lead Paint Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an effort by paint maker Sherwin-Williams to stop a Pennsylvania county's lead paint litigation before it started. The Justices' unsigned order denied a cert petition from Sherwin-Williams, which sought to argue that the company could sue to stop Delaware County from signing a contingency agreement with an unnamed law firm that had sued it in other counties over its past sale of lead-based paint. "This court has held time and again that the federal courts are open to hear federal claims for declaratory and injunctive relief when plaintiffs face a genuine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS