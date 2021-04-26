2nd Circ. Judge Eyes Independent Psych Test For Maxwell

Law360, New York (April 26, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge expressed concern Monday at Ghislaine Maxwell's treatment by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, suggesting an independent suicide-risk evaluation could put an end to a situation where guards shine light in her cell every 15 minutes. After a prosecutor from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office told a three-judge panel the bureau is in charge of Maxwell's conditions of confinement, U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre N. Leval asked if she should be afforded a psychological assessment independent of the BOP. The judge's comments came during a virtual bail appeal, as Maxwell — who is on track to stand trial in...

