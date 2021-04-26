Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Judge Eyes Independent Psych Test For Maxwell

Law360, New York (April 26, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge expressed concern Monday at Ghislaine Maxwell's treatment by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, suggesting an independent suicide-risk evaluation could put an end to a situation where guards shine light in her cell every 15 minutes.

After a prosecutor from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office told a three-judge panel the bureau is in charge of Maxwell's conditions of confinement, U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre N. Leval asked if she should be afforded a psychological assessment independent of the BOP.

The judge's comments came during a virtual bail appeal, as Maxwell — who is on track to stand trial in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!