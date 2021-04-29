Holland & Knight Snags Tax Expert From Miles & Stockbridge

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP brought on board a public finance attorney who was formerly with Miles & Stockbridge, adding a tax expert with experience handling an array of tax-exempt financings. Luisella "Sella" Perri started in her new position earlier this month and will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. She handles a range of financial services work, from bonds to public-private partnership transactions. She said Holland & Knight provides an opportunity for her to do national-level work rather than the mid-Atlantic focus of her last firm. "I like the idea of knowing what is going on in other states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS