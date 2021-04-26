Latham, Skadden Steer IPO For Ex-Apple Chief's Marketing Biz

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Former Apple CEO John Sculley's marketing software firm filed for an initial public offering on Monday, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, joining a tsunami of technology companies bolstering the IPO pipeline. New York-based Zeta Global Holdings Corp. publicly filed its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a pivotal step toward going public. Zeta did not say how many shares it will sell nor at what price range, figures that are normally released as the IPO process moves forward. Based on a typical schedule, Zeta could price its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS