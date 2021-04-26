$2.2M Bancard Junk Fax Deal Gets Ill. Court's Early OK

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday gave her early blessing to a $2.2 million settlement that ends litigation over claims that North American Bancard LLC unlawfully sent unwanted faxes to a Chicago chiropractor and several others. The deal ends two related lawsuits claiming North American Bancard LLC violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when the company's marketing partner sent nearly 63,000 unsolicited faxes to nearly 45,000 unique fax numbers on certain dates between April 2016 and August 2016. The settlement deserves preliminary approval because it was not only negotiated in good faith but is also "fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the...

