EPA Moves To Restore Calif.'s Power To Set Emissions Rules

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that it will reconsider the Trump administration's decision to revoke California's Clean Air Act waiver that allowed the state to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards and zero-emission vehicle program. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said he's a "firm believer" that California is legally entitled to the waiver and called the 2019 rule that rescinded the waiver "legally dubious." In a notice of opportunity for public hearing and comment, the EPA said the first half of the two-part Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule, dubbed the One National Program rule, is plagued by issues including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS