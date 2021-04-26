11th Circ. OKs Dismissal of FCA Suit Against Ga. Hospice

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit against a Georgia hospice and associated medical providers, saying the two women who filed suit didn't cite a specific false claim made to the government. In an unpublished opinion, the appeals court said that Debbie Helmly and Jolie Johnson didn't point to any particular alleged violations of the False Claims Act by the for-profit Bethany Hospice, and Palliative Care of Coastal Georgia LLC and two related entities. The appeals court said that a judge in the Southern District of Georgia had correctly dismissed their lawsuit, given the lack of...

