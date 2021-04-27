Feds Want 2½ Years For Ex-Calif. Officials In Pot Permit Bribe

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked a judge to sentence two former California city officials to 30 months in prison with three years of supervised release after they admitted accepting a $35,000 bribe in exchange for expediting a cannabis dispensary permit application. The government said in sentencing memoranda filed Friday that former Calexico Councilman David Romero and ex-economic development Commissioner Bruno Suarez-Soto's scheme was premeditated and planned. The government told U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo that the seriousness of their offense justifies a term of imprisonment, calling the scheme "about as straightforward and brazen as possible." "This nakedly corrupt dealing totally subverts...

