Former FCC Chair Pai Joins Private Equity Firm Searchlight

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Ajit Pai, former Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has joined private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners, where he will focus on steering investments in telecom infrastructure, the firm announced Monday. Pai, whom President Donald Trump appointed as FCC chair in 2017 and whose hallmark issues included passing deregulatory policies to help telecom companies expand, will also serve as a "prospective board member of a number of Searchlight's existing investments in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors," the firm said. Eric Zinterhofer, one of Searchlight's founding partners, said in a statement that Pai's "outstanding accomplishments at the FCC had a...

