Fla. Privacy Bill Would Be Compliance 'Disaster,' Group Says

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- An internet trade group that counts Google, Facebook and Amazon among its members is urging Florida lawmakers to refrain from enacting a consumer privacy bill that would give consumers more control over their personal data and could open the door to a flood of new lawsuits, arguing that the measure would be "disastrous" for both businesses and consumers. The Florida House of Representatives last week overwhelmingly passed HB 969, which would give state residents the right to access, delete and stop the sale of their personal information while allowing them to sue businesses that violate these provisions. The measure now moves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS