Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Clarifies Data Breach Injury Standing Threshold

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday clarified that the risk of identity theft after a data breach may be grounds to sue, but affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action against a veteran's health services company over an accidentally sent email that contained workers' Social Security numbers, saying it fell short.

In a 21-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that plaintiffs may establish Article III constitutional standing based on the theory that the breach put them at an increased risk of identity theft or fraud, if the data is sensitive and has been misused or if there is reason to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!