DC Circ. Doubts World Bank Unit's Liability For India Pollution

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Monday said U.S. Supreme Court precedent obliges him not to hold a private-sector lending arm of the World Bank responsible for environmental damage caused by a coal-fired power plant, which a proposed class of fishermen and others in Gujarat, India, alleged it has negligently funded. U.S. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel asserted this view as a three-judge panel examined the Indian nationals' bid to undo a lower court order from August that found the Washington, D.C.-based International Finance Corp. was immune from being sued. The plaintiffs allege that they've continued to experience devastating environmental damage from...

