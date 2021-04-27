Suit Accuses Waste Connections Of Improper Surcharges

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Waste Connections attaches extra charges for fuel and inflation on to contracts to remove solid waste for customers, but those surcharges don't represent any conceivable increase the company faces for those costs, a South Carolina business alleged in a proposed class action. While marketing its waste disposal contracts as a fixed cost to potential customers, the waste management company actually uses surcharges to boost its profit, adding significant surcharges that are not attached to reality, according to a pest control business that filed suit Friday. "Waste Connections' conduct breaches the uniform contractual language it entered into with plaintiff and thousands of...

