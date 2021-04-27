Amtrak Faces Race Bias Suits After Class Action Derailed

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of current, former and would-be Amtrak workers have slapped the railroad company with a pair of race bias suits, asserting claims first raised in a decades-old case that was denied class status in 2018. More than 270 unionized Amtrak workers and job applicants are plaintiffs in a 221-page complaint filed Monday, and several more are part of a second suit initiated the same day. All of the plaintiffs were part of the proposed class in Campbell et al. v. National Railroad Passenger Corp., which was denied certification in April 2018. The new suits level allegations that Amtrak intentionally discriminated against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS