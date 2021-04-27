Robinhood MDL Attorneys Vie For Leadership Roles

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Competition is heating up among attorneys aiming to lead multidistrict litigation arising from retail investors' outrage after stock-trading app Robinhood and other broker-dealers blocked them from buying certain volatile stocks, including GameStop, earlier this year. Two sets of plaintiffs and their counsel vying to lead investors' securities law claims took swipes at one another in dueling filings, while 10 attorneys who applied to help lead tranches focused on various non-securities claims also delivered some early shots at their competition. The filings were submitted to meet Monday deadlines set by the Miami federal judge overseeing the several dozen cases. The court has...

