Key OFCCP Compliance Considerations Under Biden Admin.

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:18 PM EDT) -- As reported in various outlets, the Biden administration is already actively pursuing a more aggressive employment enforcement agenda than the prior administration.[1] This is evident with the immediate appointment of Jenny Yang as the director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, among various other personnel placements. Federal contractors and subcontractors are expecting to see a variety of initiatives fulfilled that will affect their compliance programs related to affirmative action. These initiatives include the Affirmative Action Plan Verification Interface, or AAVI, the new equal employment opportunity, or EEO, census release, and a heightened focus on pay equity and artificial intelligence....

