What Kan. Bankruptcy Ruling Means For Junior Lenders

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- It is well accepted that subordination agreements are enforceable in bankruptcy proceedings to the same extent that such agreements are enforceable under state law.[1] Indeed, the enforceability of subordination agreements and their documentary cousins, intercreditor agreements, in a bankruptcy proceeding is relied upon by lenders and borrowers alike to maintain an efficient financing market. Parties to these agreements should be aware, however, that some bankruptcy courts may not permit a subordinated creditor to delegate its bankruptcy plan voting rights to a senior creditor. While this may seem a positive development for subordinated creditors, the victory may be pyrrhic. This is because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS