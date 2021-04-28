Mich. Tribe Seeks Win In Ex-Members' Disenrollment Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan has asked a federal judge for a win in a suit brought by ex-members over their disenrollment from the tribe, saying the U.S. Department of the Interior rightly didn't interfere with the tribe's authority to determine its own membership. Dozens of former members of the federally recognized Saginaw Chippewa tribe have sought summary judgment in their suit claiming the DOI failed to live up to its mandatory duty under a 1986 federal law, the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan Distribution of Judgment Funds Act, to prevent tribe members enrolled under the law from...

