9th Circ. Affirms Illegal Entry Cases OK In Criminal Court

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held Monday that the federal government does not violate the rights of immigrants accused of entering the country illegally for the first time by prosecuting them in criminal court, affirming a lower court's ruling that cases brought against a couple from Mexico did not violate the equal protection clause. Plaintiffs Eduwiges Ayala-Bello and Walter German Velez-Gonzalez contended their criminal prosecutions violated the equal protection clause because they differed from how the federal government treats other petty offenses, which typically end up in so-called petty offense court, where defendants tend to receive lighter sentences. A majority of the three-judge...

