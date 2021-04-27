What OECD Scrutiny Means For Anti-Corruption In Brazil

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The disbandment of Brazil's Lava Jato task force and recent court decisions relating to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and former Justice Minister Sergio Moro have raised the attention of the international community and, in particular, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. On March 15, Drago Kos, the chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, discussed the OECD's recent decision to create a standing monitoring subgroup focused on Brazil in an interview with the BBC News Brasil.[1] As part of the initiative, experts from three OECD member countries have been assigned to monitor anti-corruption efforts in Brazil. Kos cited...

