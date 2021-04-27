Choctaw Nation Sues CVS, UnitedHealth Over Claim Denials

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Choctaw Nation has sued CVS Caremark and UnitedHealth Group Inc. in Oklahoma federal court on claims their pharmacy benefit programs have illegally denied the tribe's claims for reimbursements on members' prescriptions and cost tribal pharmacies money by forcing them to take part in drug discount programs. The federally recognized Choctaw tribe, which runs several pharmacies on its southeastern Oklahoma reservation, said in its complaint Monday that CVS' insurance subsidiary Aetna and United Health's subsidiary Optum have violated federal law by failing to pay the Nation back for prescriptions the tribe covers for its members under the Indian Health Care Improvement...

