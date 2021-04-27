Firms Want Out Of Botched BP Oil Spill Claims Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A group of lawyers, law firms and their insurers asked a federal judge to cut them loose from a suit brought by Louisiana residents that sought monetary relief after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, arguing the claims that compensation requests were mishandled are time-barred. Multiple law firms and their attorneys told a Louisana federal court Monday that eight Louisiana residents who believe their legal counsel is to blame for them being deprived of relief after seeing their fishing-based livelihoods damaged by the oil spill more than a decade ago can't now sue their representation. The firms and attorneys told...

