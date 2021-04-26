Blue Origin Protests NASA's New $2.9B Contract With SpaceX

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Jeff Bezos' aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin on Monday protested NASA's recently awarded $2.89 billion moon lander contract with rival SpaceX, arguing that the federal government's selection process was "flawed and unreasonable" and should be set aside. Earlier this month, NASA announced that it had picked fellow billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX as its sole contractor to help develop the first commercial human lander that will transport the next pair of American astronauts to the moon. A third company, Dynetics, had also competed for the contract. But Blue Origin LLC said Monday that the agency's evaluation process and award decision didn't comply with federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS