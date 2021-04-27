Royal Mail Fights Race Discrimination Claim At Top UK Court

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 5:57 PM BST) -- Royal Mail Group Ltd. urged the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss a bid by a former employee to revive his race discrimination claim against the company, arguing that the lower tribunal had enough evidence to toss the case. David Reade QC of Littleton Chambers, counsel for Royal Mail, said at oral arguments that the Employment Tribunal was right to dismiss allegations from Ike Efobi, a Black Nigerian and Irish citizen, that he was unlawfully discriminated against when he applied for jobs in a different department. Reade rebutted Efobi's argument that there was a burden on Royal Mail to produce...

