Fla. High Court Will Take Up Firms' Fee Dispute

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Monday that it will consider Mintz Truppman PA's appeal of a decision stating the firm cannot pursue a state court lawsuit against Lexington Insurance Co. and Cozen O'Connor over an attorney fee award. The high court agreed to weigh in on a Third District Court of Appeal decision that found Mintz Truppman was essentially trying to augment a federal court's final ruling on an attorney fee award that came in well below its full request. The Third District granted a writ of prohibition to Cozen and Lexington, finding that the state circuit court lacks authority to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS