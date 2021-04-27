Oracle Can't Shake Huge Pay Bias Class Action

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT) -- Oracle lost its battle to shut down a sweeping class action accusing it of underpaying thousands of women when a California state court ruled that the company failed to offer a legitimate explanation for dozens of men possibly earning more than the female workers behind the suit. Cementing a tentative ruling handed down in December, Judge V. Raymond Swope on Monday evening denied Oracle's efforts to win on claims lodged by the three women at the helm of the case and cleared the class action to move ahead. Monday's decision said Oracle's arguments foundered because the Texas-based tech company didn't dig into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS