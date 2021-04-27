Mobile Banking Startup Raises $220M At $2.2B Valuation

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- New York-based financial technology startup Current has raised $220 million at a valuation of $2.2 billion in an investment round led by new investor Andreessen Horowitz and will use the fresh capital to fund growth and product expansion, the company said Tuesday. The Series D funding for Current also featured participation from existing investors such as Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management and EXPA LLC, according to a statement. With the investment, Current says its valuation has tripled in just five months; the company was valued at about $750 million following a $131 million investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS