NLRB Says Fight Over Acting GC's Appointment Up To Courts

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board declined Friday to resolve whether President Joe Biden's replacement of the agency's general counsel violated federal labor law and the Constitution, saying the high-profile dispute over the prosecutor's authority is best left to the courts. The unanimous decision in a case involving a broadcast employees' union marks the board's first substantive ruling on Biden's decision to remove former general counsel Peter Robb from office months before his term expired and replace him in an acting capacity with Peter Sung Ohr. Businesses and others litigating against unions before the board have argued that Biden's actions violated the National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS