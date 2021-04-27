NJ AG Accuses Town Of Bias Against Orthodox Jews

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office on Tuesday filed a discrimination lawsuit against Jackson Township alleging the municipality enacted zoning ordinances and took enforcement actions to discourage Orthodox Jews from moving there in response to animus against the religious community from township residents. With residents pressuring municipal officials to keep Orthodox Jews out of Jackson Township, the township took a series of discriminatory steps over several years, including conducting surveillance of homes suspected of hosting prayer gatherings, largely prohibiting religious schools and banning school dormitories, the attorney general's office said in the state complaint. "We've filed this lawsuit because bias and...

