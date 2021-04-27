FisherBroyles Adds Ex-Holland & Knight Real Estate Atty

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- In its latest addition to what has been a busy year for the firm, FisherBroyles LLP has added a former Holland & Knight LLP real estate partner with decades of experience working with hospitality clients especially in New York. James Spitzer joined FisherBroyles Monday after spending 17 years at Holland & Knight. Spitzer told Law360 Tuesday he made the move because of the virtual law firm's embrace of technology and the quality of its partners, both of which he said would be a boon to his practice. "It was a combination of things," he said. "The idea of working for a...

