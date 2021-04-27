UT Austin Students Push To End White Applicants' Bias Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A group of University of Texas at Austin students want a Texas federal court to toss a Students for Fair Admissions Inc. lawsuit challenging the school's race-conscious admissions program, arguing that the principles of standing shouldn't be bent to allow the organization to continue its founder's "crusade" against such programs. SFFA does not have standing to sue UT Austin for allegedly violating federal and state law by overly relying on race as a factor in admissions decisions, the group of minority students said in a Monday court filing. The organization has failed to allege specific facts demonstrating how two of its...

