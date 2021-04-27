Feds Say Philly Riverfront Development Staffer Stole $2.6M

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey woman is facing federal charges including wire and bank fraud for allegedly stealing more than $2.6 million from the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation to spend on vacations and gambling, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Angela DiPietro-Sabatine is a former accounting administrator for the DRWC, a nonprofit organization that works with the City of Philadelphia to develop and manage its waterfront between Oregon and Allegheny avenues, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. According to the indictment, DiPietro-Sabatine allegedly invoiced fake services on behalf of actual DRWC vendors and generated checks for them. She would...

