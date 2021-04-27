Senate Confirms Biden EPA's Second In Command

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to take the No. 2 leadership position at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday. Janet McCabe was approved as the EPA's deputy administrator by a vote of 52-42. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska joined every Democrat and both independents in voting for McCabe. Six Republicans did not vote. McCabe is an EPA veteran, having worked in the Office of Air and Radiation beginning in 2009 and served as the office's acting assistant administrator from 2013 until January 2017. She was nominated by Biden in January. U.S. Sen. Tom...

