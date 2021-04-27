Laws Favor NYC Tenants' Discovery In Rent Overcharge Suits

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Historically, few topics in residential real estate litigation have caused more excitement or confusion than rent overcharges. For tenants litigating overcharge claims in New York City, discovery is one of the most important tools in their arsenal. In 2019, the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act[1] dramatically expanded the scope of overcharge claims and the attendant discovery available to tenants. Then, less than one year later, the New York State Court of Appeals limited that scope in Matter of Regina Metropolitan Co. LLC v. New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal.[2] In this article we provide up-to-date analysis of...

