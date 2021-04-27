Sears Still $81M Short Of Covering Post-Ch. 11 Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Sears Holding Co. Tuesday told a New York bankruptcy judge that it believes it is still running just under $81 million short of covering the expected administrative claims in its Chapter 11 case and will need litigation recoveries from its ex-CEO to close the gap. At a virtual status conference counsel for Sears told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain that while 2½ years into its bankruptcy the company has narrowed the gap with successful clawback actions and the settlement and denial of claims, the end of its Chapter 11 case remains contingent on success in litigation. Sears declared bankruptcy in October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS