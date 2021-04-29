SFO, Atty Deny Leak Claims In ENRC Fraud Probe

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 7:33 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office and a former case controller have struck back at accusations they leaked confidential information about a criminal investigation into a Kazakh mining company, saying they were not the source of media speculation of the fraud probe. The SFO and John Gibson, a Cohen & Gresser LLP partner who once worked at the agency, in a joint defense filed April 23 denied holding clandestine meetings with journalists to leak information on the white collar crime agency's investigation into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. The SFO has been investigating ENRC since 2013 over allegations of bribery and corruption but has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS