Haaland Undoes Trump-Era Land Trust, Treaty Restrictions

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday issued an order that streamlines the land-into-trust process, increases tribal consultation for it and reverses multiple Trump-era opinions that complicated and delayed the decision-making procedure. Haaland, who had long opposed Trump, has already nixed multiple policies from his time in leadership, including more than a dozen opinions on climate change. Her new opinion honors nation-to-nation relationships with tribes and prioritizes tribal concerns during the fee-to-trust process that is "one of the most important functions Interior undertakes on behalf of tribes," according to an Interior Department press release. Fee-to-trust is when the...

