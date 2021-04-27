Teen Banking Biz Nabs Celebrity Backing In $100M Series C

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Step, a teen- and family-focused financial technology startup, announced a celebrity-studded funding round on Tuesday that raised $100 million. California-headquartered Step said that with the latest financing, it had raised $175 million to date. Step offers free bank accounts, spending cards and a peer-to-peer payments platform geared toward young people, according to its website. The company has more than 1.5 million users, the majority of whom are first-time bank account holders, according to the announcement. "Our mission is to help improve the financial futures of the next generation," founder and CEO CJ MacDonald said in a statement. "Thirty-eight percent of teens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS