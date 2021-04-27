J&J Sales Rep.'s Suit Says Male Workers Treated Better

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A female medical product sales representative at Johnson & Johnson Services VA Inc. sued the company and its subsidiary for gender discrimination, claiming her male supervisor gave the men on her team more slack, while holding her to stricter standards. Tracy Porter, who started working at J&J's Virginia Beach location in 2004, filed a Civil Rights Act Title VII gender discrimination lawsuit against the major medical device and pharmaceutical company and Ethicon US LLC on Monday in Virginia federal court. According to Porter's suit, she was assigned a supervisor in 2015 who "exhibited blatant favoritism towards Porter's male colleagues," despite the...

