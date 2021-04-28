Tai Expresses Hope For Resolving EU Trade Fights

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressed on Wednesday optimism for resolving a pair of trade disputes with the European Union over aircraft subsidies and national security tariffs on steel and aluminum. Testifying before a Senate subcommittee, the Biden administration's top trade official said her team has been engaged with her counterparts in Europe to put out a number of trade fires, most notably the two-decade quarrel over each government's subsidies to aircraft giants Boeing and Airbus. In March, the U.S. and EU, as well as the United Kingdom, agreed to suspend their duties covering more than $11 billion in trade for...

