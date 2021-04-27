Former Ga. Judge Must Face Retrial Over Computer Hacking

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia state judge has lost her bid to avoid retrial on computer hacking charges, with a senior state judge rejecting her statutory double jeopardy argument. Kathryn McCart Schrader, a former Gwinnett County Superior Court judge, on Monday was denied her plea in bar that retrial was improper, as well as her motion to dismiss the six-count indictment brought against her in early November. Schrader was first indicted in September 2019 on three felony counts of computer trespass but a hung jury in February 2020 resulted in a mistrial, after which prosecutors were granted a superseding indictment. Gwinnett County Superior...

